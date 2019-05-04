WWE News: Hall of Famer willing to compete in Saudi Arabia for the right price

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.54K // 04 May 2019, 00:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will another legendary name return to in-ring action?

What's the story?

WWE will hold a special event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7.

In 2018, legendary Superstars including Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio and Shawn Michaels returned to compete in Saudi Arabia, while The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Triple H were among the high-profile names to take part in marquee matches at both the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel.

With the first 2019 event on the horizon, Goldberg has surprisingly been advertised for the upcoming show, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has given his thoughts on whether he could also be enticed out of retirement for a big-money Saudi match.

In case you didn't know…

WWE’s most recent event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, went ahead in November 2018 despite widespread calls for it to be cancelled due to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

While WWE has received plenty of criticism for its relationship with Saudi Arabia, the financial benefits of its 10-year agreement with the country are huge both for the company and its Superstars, hence why Shawn Michaels decided to come out of retirement last year.

After the news this week that Goldberg will be the latest Superstar to return to the ring at WWE’s next special Saudi event, Randy Orton even joked on Twitter that “another two million” has been spent on the WCW legend.

The heart of the matter

At the age of 53, Mick Foley has not wrestled anywhere close to a full-time basis since his days in Impact Wrestling in 2009, and his last official match for WWE came in 2012 when he lasted six minutes in the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Pro Wrestling Show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed not only that he would be prepared to come out of retirement to compete in Saudi Arabia, but he would even be willing to face The Undertaker in a Hell In A Cell match if the money was right.

He said (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet):

Advertisement

“I can be had for a certain price. If they wanted a rematch of the cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my god they’d probably get it. Working slower than I did 21 years ago, but I’d be out there.”

"If they wanted a rematch of the cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my god they'd probably get!"@RealMickFoley on the @WWE's latest venture to Saudi Arabia, could he ever find himself taking part in such an event? pic.twitter.com/zqNYxoL8SR — The Pro Wrestling Show (@ProWrestleShow) May 3, 2019

What's next?

Foley is currently preparing to appear at a WAW event in Norwich, England, while WWE will no doubt be planning the match card for what is expected to be another star-studded show in Saudi Arabia.

Only time will tell if WWE and/or the Saudi decision-makers attempt to lure Foley out of retirement. Right now, it seems a little too far-fetched to believe that he could compete again, but then who realistically thought that Michaels would come back?!