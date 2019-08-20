WWE News: Hall of Famers and others support campaign for Miss Elizabeth

Miss Elizabeth

Who has supported Miss Elizabeth Petition

There is a petition started online by Rachel Boatwright Sturgill to get Miss Elizabeth into the WWE Hall of Fame. Legends like Terri Runnels and WWE Hall of Famers Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Hillbilly Jim and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake have shown their support to the petition.

I gladly did so!😇 https://t.co/e7WJWv7Nni — Terri Runnels (@TheTerriRunnels) August 17, 2019

Hey WWE Universe sign this petition and maybe @WWE will put her in the Hall Of Fame.



-HBJ https://t.co/wEiW3LqdmN — Hillbilly Jim (@WWEHillbillyJim) August 18, 2019

Miss Elizabeth's career highlights

Miss Elizabeth is known as the first lady of wrestling. She is best known for managing in WWF and WCW. Miss Elizabeth played a vital part in the Macho Man Randy Savage's career. Miss Elizabeth was introduced in 1985 as Macho Man Randy Savage's Manager after he turned all the WWF Managers down.

As Savage's manager, Elizabeth had many angles in storylines. Her first big angle came during Randy Savage's feud with George "The Animal" Steele. The feud started because of Steele falling in love with Elizabeth. She also played a vital role feuds Savage had with Honky Tonk Man which led the formation of The Mega Powers teaming with Hulk Hogan.

During Savages heel run, Elizabeth managed others like Hulk Hogan, Brutus Beefcake, and Dusty Rhodes. The two would reunite at WrestleMania VI. At SummerSlam 1991, Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth held a wedding in the ring.

In Augst 1992, WWF Magazine made a rare acknowledgement into the private life of Elizabeth and Savage. He announced they were no longer together and thanked the fans for their support.

Miss Elizabeth would return to professional wrestling signing with WCW. in 1996. She again managed Savage. During a feud with Ric Flair, Savage lost her managerial services to Ric Flair. She would later join the nWo.

When the nWo disbanded, Elizabeth would manage Flair and Luger. In 2000, Elizabeth wrestled her first match against Daffney before feuding with Kimberly Page.

Macho Man Randy Savage went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Miss Elizabeth played a vital part in the Macho Man Randy Savages career. She had feuds of her own. She played a role in every feud Savage had, whether she was on his side or not. To quote Frank Sinatra, "You can't have one without the other."

Should Miss Elizabeth be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

At the time of writing, the petition has 1,125 signatures. Its next goal is for 1,500 signatures. You can sign the petition by clicking here. Do you think Miss Elizabeth should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments below.