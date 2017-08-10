WWE News: HBK Discusses Working In The WWE Performance Center

Exactly how has Mr. Wrestlemania taken to helping out the kids at the Performance Center?

HBK is helping out with NXT on the road.

What's the story?

While four-time WWE Champion Shawn Michaels hasn't been in an actual match since retiring in 2010, he certainly has kept busy. Aside from personal appearances, his own TV show, and taking a movie role for WWE films here and there, he most recently has been helping out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He recently went onto The Rack Radio Show to discuss his current projects.

In case you didn't know...

Since retiring in 2010, Michaels has made the occasional appearance with the company - such as serving as the referee during the Undertaker vs Triple H Hell In A Cell match at WrestleMania 29. He's also had roles in some WWE Films productions, such as "The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" and the new release "Pure Country Pure Heart."

Michaels also ran his own wrestling school - the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy (later the Texas Wrestling Academy) after his first retirement in 1998. The school trained such notable alumni as Daniel Bryan, Brian Kendrick, and Paul London.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Michaels talked about his experiences at the performance centre and said that he was keen to experience the NXT vibe. He said:

[I]n my opinion, you can only get so much from film and sometimes you have to be there live to see it and take it all in... so I wanted to go on the road and be a part of it and experience it and sort of get a feel for the vibe that is NXT.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't willing to name any Superstars that he was impressed with because he was afraid of leaving someone out.

Yeah, there are a number of them. I do my best to try and keep from... naming too many names... because you're afraid you're going to leave somebody out or put undue pressure of someone.

What's next?

For the moment, Michaels seems to be taking things one step at a time. During the interview, he made it a point to mention the work that PC head trainers Matt Bloom and Sara Amato are doing, so it certainly doesn't seem like he's in any hurry to take either of their jobs. For right now, it appears that Shawn is just enjoying the ride and not being overly ambitious.

Author's take

Personally, I think Shawn having a minimal role at the PC is best for both the trainees and Shawn himself. Giving Shawn a chance to work with the new kids without putting a bunch of pressure on him is a win-win for everybody.

