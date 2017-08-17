WWE News: Head of Smackdown Live creative responds to criticism of Baron Corbin's failed MITB cash-in

Road Dogg sounds off on his social meda critics...

by Jeremy Bennett News 17 Aug 2017, 07:37 IST

Baron Corbin has had a bad week....

What's the story?

Not many in the WWE Universe expected the chaotic finish of Smackdown Live that the WWE delivered this week. John Cena landed a Super Attitude Adjustment on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and was looking for the victory until Baron Corbin interfered and caused the disqualification.

Corbin worked his way up the ramp before realizing this was a good time to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, but Cena would distract him to enable Mahal to roll up Corbin and escape with the title.

After Smackdown Live went off the air, the WWE Universe would pepper the lead producer and head of creative for the show "Road Dogg" Jesse James with their displeasure. Road Dogg would respond to several of these tweets.

In case you didn't know...

After a lengthy absence, James returned to the WWE in 2011 when he inducted his father "Bullet" Bob Armstrong into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

James would remain on as an agent before working his way up to the prominent role he currently holds on Smackdown Live.

The heart of the matter...

Here are a few responses that Road Dogg had towards the criticism directed his way on Twitter. Take a look at those tweets below:

The .05% don't employ me. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

Andrew, if you're not pleased with the ..... #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

You and me both Cody — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

Criticism is very personal, it's you being critical to me. I can take "feedback" it's actually helpful and not harnmul — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

Lots of those who criticized Road Dogg used the popular phrase of Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, "land of opportunity" stating that there is a lack thereof. Especially when a wrestler that many dislikes for being pushed so much in John Cena cost a newer talent in Baron Corbin the chance at the WWE Championship.

Road Dogg didn't sugar coat his responses and told it how it is. Those who write his paychecks influence the decisions he makes, but you can tell that he is definitely open to listening to the WWE Universe through social media.

What's next?

Road Dogg and the rest of the Smackdown Live crew are en route to Brooklyn for SummerSlam this Sunday on the WWE Network.

Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship for the blue brand's marquee matchup.

Author's take...

First off, I applaud Road Dogg for always being transparent on Twitter and social media in general. Having that sort of honesty goes a long way in my book.

Now for what happened, I'm probably in the minority, but I absolutely loved what happened. I'm a Baron Corbin fan, so I looked forward to seeing him as WWE Champion. I still will someday, just not via a Money In The Bank cash-in.

What happened at the end of Smackdown Live was brilliant because nobody saw it coming, it added a LOT of heat to the Corbin v. Cena match at SummerSlam, and it made Jinder look strong as WWE Champion for escaping the cash-in with the title.