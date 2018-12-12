WWE News: Major health update on Jason Jordan

When will we see Kurt Angle's kayfabe son?

What's the story?

Jason Jordan rose to fame in NXT and SmackDown Live as a member of the American Alpha tag team unit with Chad Gable. He was repackaged and booked as Kurt Angle's kayfabe son on RAW.

We haven't seen the former RAW Tag Team Champion compete in the ring ever since his injury earlier this year. Thankfully, PWInsider and Cageside Seats have a health update with regard to Jordan.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan would become Seth Rollins' Tag Team partner when Dean Ambrose first got injured last year. They would pick up a big win against The Bar, establishing Jason Jordan as the first man to hold the NXT, SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships.

In February 2018, Jordan would suffer from a legitimate injury and go off television to recover from it. Rumours began to emerge that Jason Jordan's in-ring career was over for good. He even began working as a producer, lending credence to the said rumours.

The heart of the matter

The only update for now is that Jordan was in Birmingham, Alabama recently where he was evaluated for his neck injury by doctors. It is not known what condition his neck is in and if he will indeed be able to return to the ring in the future, immediate or otherwise.

Even if Jordan is never cleared to return to the ring, he can be associated with the company as a backstage producer in some capacity. Jordan's storyline with Kurt Angle never reached its conclusion and one wonders what direction the story would have gone in. Let's wish Jordan all the best for a speedy recovery soon.

What's next?

There are many WWE superstars on the shelf currently. But like Daniel Bryan proved, it isn't over until it is over. Jordan could well have a fantastic run, if/when he's cleared.

Do you want Jordan to help Rollins out against Ambrose? Let us know in the comments below.

