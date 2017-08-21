WWE News: Heath Slater issues a warning to Brock Lesnar

The One Man Band has a warning for the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

Slater to go at Brock Lesnar?

What’s the story?

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater tweeted out a warning to the winner of the main event of SummerSlam which happened to be Brock Lesnar. In his tweet, Slater talked about Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal being champions and said that the Universal Champion needed to watch out.

You can see the tweet below:

So @JinderMahal is champ. Now @DMcIntyreWWE is champ. According to my 3MB math the winner of tonight's 4way better WATCH OUT NOW #summerslam — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 21, 2017

In case you did not know…

Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal, and Drew McIntyre were collectively known as the Three Man Band (3MB) a few years back. The stable first debuted back in 2012 and remained together till 2014. During this time span, they were mostly relegated to being a jobber squad on WWE TV.

The stable was disbanded in 2014 when both Jinder and McIntyre were released from their contracts. Slater remained with the company and became part of numerous storylines. The other two, however, returned to the promotion recently and experienced a good amount of success. Jinder went on to become the WWE champion while McIntyre captured the NXT at Takeover: Brooklyn III.

The heart of the matter

The Tweet from Slater should be taken with a pinch of salt. The fans have been tweeting along these lines ever since McIntyre won the NXT championship at the Takeover event in Brooklyn.

What’s next?

As of now, Slater is still a member of the Monday Night Raw roster. He hasn't been featured in a major storyline for quite a while now. He has also opened a new wrestling school in the meantime.

Author’s take

The tweet from Slater seems like fan service. He is probably tipping his hat to the fans who had been tweeting about how things had changed after 3MB disbanded.

The possibility of Slater confronting Lesnar on Monday Night Raw cannot be completely eliminated as well. If WWE wants to give the fans a light moment on the show, they could go ahead and put these characters together.

Slater winning a singles title like his former 3MB comrades, however, is a long shot.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com