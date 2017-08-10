WWE News: Heath Slater opens wrestling school

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has opened his new school which has a couple of WWE Hall of Famers as trainers.

Slater has opened his own wrestling school

What’s the story?

WWE superstar Heath Slater has opened his own Wrestling School in Atlanta. The wrestling school is named “Face 2 Face Wrestling” and Slater made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Grand Opening was today for @F2F_Wrestling just wanted to say thank you to everyone who showed up and was a part of making today great. pic.twitter.com/7VBNwTnOUj — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 10, 2017

In case you did not know...

Heath Slater has been in the wrestling business for nearly 15 years now. He started his journey back in 2004 with World Wrestling Alliance and after just two years, he was signed up by the WWE.

He has been with the promotion ever since and during this stint, he has gone on to win the Tag Team championship on four occasions.

The heart of the matter

The former Tag Team champion opened the wrestling school on August 10. The trainers of the school include former WWE Superstars Teddy Long and Jazz.

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons is also advertised on the website as a trainer. Curtis Hughes, Keira Hogan, Bobby Farley and Reginald Gibbs are the other staff members.

The 7200 sq.ft. facility has an AV centre, media rooms, promo rooms and locker rooms.

The wrestling school also has a YouTube channel to promote the students who enrol and claims to have connections with local and national promotions.

What’s next?

As things stand, Heath Slater is not currently booked for SummerSlam. "The One Man Band" had picked up a good win at Great Balls of Fire against Curt Hawkins a few weeks back.

As for the school, it is bound to be a great platform for aspiring wrestlers based in Atlanta.

Author’s Take

The facilities mentioned on the school’s website will certainly train budding wrestlers to become Superstars. With the experienced trainers and a name like Slater at the helm, the only direction is up for the school and the students of the school.