WWE News: Hell in a Cell date, location and venue announced

The Superstars of Smackdown Live are headed to Detroit for Hell in a Cell.

This year's Hell in a Cell heads to Motor City USA!

What's the story?

Fans in attendance at last night's WWE Live event in Detroit were privy to a very special announcement regarding this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

In case you didn't know...

This October will mark the ninth consecutive year for the annual event. The first Hell in a Cell event was held in New Jersey back in October of 2009.

The main event for that year's event involved D-Generation X taking on The Legacy in a Tornado Tag Team Match, inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

The heart of the matter

WWE Superstars were in Detroit last night as a part of the WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour. It was the final WWE event - or any other event for that matter - to ever take place at the historic Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, as the venue is scheduled to close today.

During the event, there was an announcement made regarding the 2017 WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, which will be a Smackdown Live exclusive event.

Fans in attendance learned that this year's Hell in a Cell will take place in Detroit, at the newly constructed Little Caesars Arena. The event will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

JUST IN: @WWE will make its debut appearance at #LittleCaesarsArena on Oct. 8 with the first-ever Hell In A Cell PPV event! pic.twitter.com/YsylmAgjx0 — Little Caesars Arena (@LCA_Detroit) July 30, 2017

What's next?

Before we get to Hell in a Cell, there are still two more pay-per-views scheduled in-between now and the October event.

Summerslam will take place on August 20th in Brooklyn, at the Barclays Center, while No Mercy will be on September 24th, in Los Angeles, at the Staples Center.

Authors take

There's a lot of history inside the now defunct Joe Louis Arena. While Detroit fans are absolutely stellar, to begin with, there's just something special about "The Joe," which cannot be replicated, no matter how many new, fancy venues are constructed.

In 1991, 18,000 fans packed The Joe Louis Arena to see The Undertaker defeat Hulk Hogan, to capture his first WWE Championship in what was billed as "The Gravest Challenge," which was the main event for that year's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

In one of RAW's wildest and most memorable moments in history, The Joe Louis Arena was the venue where Stone Cold Steve Austin drove the Zamboni to the ring, in an attempt to crash a ceremony Mr McMahon was having to introduce a newly designed title belt.

Needless to say, the memories are endless and there will never be another place quite like The Joe. However, I am happy for the folks in Detroit, as they are opening a beautiful new arena, which will be the centrepiece of the new Detroit Sports and Entertainment District, in downtown Detroit.