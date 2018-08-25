Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Hell in a Cell Venue Spoils Four More Matches For Upcoming Pay-Per-View

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
2.62K   //    25 Aug 2018, 13:31 IST

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose set to be in action for Hell in a Cell
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose set to be in action for Hell in a Cell

What's the story?

We've seen two matches announced officially for WWE's upcoming dual-brand pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell. However, the venue for this year's show, the AT&T Arena in San Antonio, Texas is advertising four more matches that have yet to be officially announced.

In case you didn't know...

The two matches that are announced are a mixed-tag-team match between Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs The Miz and Maryse, as well as the WWE Title rematch between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

The mixed-tag-team match was announced following the great opening segment on SmackDown Live that involved all four Superstars and the WWE Title rematch was announced via social media shortly afterwards.

The heart of the matter

That being said, the AT&T Arena in San Antonio, Texas has advertised six matches for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, four of which have yet to be announced but are honestly fairly easy to guess, given the events on recent WWE programming. Here's the full card they're advertising.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman
WWE Champion AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe
Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton
Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
Mixed Tag Team Match Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs The Miz and Maryse
RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship

As you can see, Reigns vs Strowman, Hardy vs Orton, Rollins and Ambrose vs Ziggler and McIntyre and Rousey vs Bliss are all matches that the arena is suggesting will take place but are yet to be announced by WWE.

What's next?

Most of the matches that the AT&T arena have 'spoiled' are pretty much expected so look out for the WWE to make them official in the coming weeks leading up to Hell in a Cell. Although, as is usually the case, the card could be subject to change. 

What do you think of the card for Hell in a Cell so far? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
