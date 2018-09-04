WWE News: History-making Women's match made official for Evolution

Evolution is already starting to look stacked!

What's the story?

Lita will return to the ring for her first one-on-one match against another female in 12 years at Evolution against the woman that she last female that she wrestled in WWE, Mickie James.

In case you didn't know...

Mickie James was the woman who was handed the torch after Trish Stratus and Lita retired from WWE back in 2006 and after the seven-time Women's Champion walked away from the company at Unforgiven, Lita decided to follow suit at Survivor Series where she defended her Women's Championship against Mickie James.

Unlike Stratus, Lita was unable to come out on top in her final WWE match since it was Mickie who became Champion that night and now the tables are turned since Lita will be returning as a face and Mickie will remain a heel.

The heart of the matter

Trish Stratus vs Alexa Bliss has already been officially announced for Evolution in less than two months time and now WWE has made the match between Lita and Mickie James official as well.

Lita was part of The Royal Rumble match back in January, but the four-time Women's Champion hasn't had a one-on-one match against another female wrestler since Survivor Series 2006 and it will be interesting to see if the result is the same on October 28th.

What's next?

Mickie James will be part of the Raw Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell next weekend since she's part of Alexa's entourage, but Lita is expected to be part of Raw in the coming weeks so the build-up to this match can begin much like Bliss' encounter with Stratus last week.

Are you looking forward to the first ever all-women's pay-per-view? Have your say in the comments section below...