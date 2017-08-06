WWE News: HoHo Lun reveals his reason for leaving WWE

HoHo Lun revealed why he decided to leave WWE.

HoHo Lun revealed why he left WWE

What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar HoHo Lun was interviewed by WWE.com recently. In the interview, he revealed his reasons for leaving WWE. Earlier, the former Cruiserweight Classic competitor had announced his departure from WWE via Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

The news of HoHo Lun leaving WWE was initially reported by WrestlingInc. Later, Pro Wrestling Sheet came up with the update that Lun had asked for his release and it was not a decision made by WWE. The second report further stated that Lun had asked his release to deal with family issues back home.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Lun revealed that he asked for the release so that he can be back home to be with his ailing mother.

“I went to Hong Kong for vacation about three weeks ago and that’s when I realized that my mother is sick. That’s why I decided to tell Matt Bloom, the head coach of the PC, that I wanted to request my release.” He said.

A huge name in the Hong Kong professional wrestling scene, Lun also said that it was a tough decision to make as WWE is set to visit China for a Live Event in September. He thanked the WWE fans for supporting him and also had high praise for the WWE performance center.

Lun however, did reveal that he has upcoming projects in Singapore and Macau, so it doesn't seem like he'll have a hard time finding pro wrestling gigs in the near future.

What’s next?

Once his mother is recovered, Lun could return to active wrestling in Hong Kong. A Pioneer of the art in his home, Lun probably learned a lot during his time in WWE and he would put that to good use in his attempts to promote wrestling in Hong Kong.

Author’s take

Taking such decisions is never easy. Lun gave up the chance to perform in front of his own country as a WWE superstar to take care of his mother. He deserves respect for the same. Hopefully, he will scale bigger heights and his mother would recover soon.

