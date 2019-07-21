WWE News: Hornswoggle's status for Raw Reunion revealed

Hornswoggle will not be at the Raw Reunion on Monday.

What’s the story?

Hornswoggle is one of the stars everyone in the WWE Universe loves. The former Cruiserweight champion was tipped to be at the Raw Reunion this Monday, but it has now been confirmed that he won't be at the show.

He was talking to Chris Van Vliet when he revealed that he won't be at the Raw Reunion as he has not got the call yet.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE are hosting a Raw Reunion on Monday, and as many as 40 legends are scheduled to appear. The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Shawn Michaels etc. have been scheduled to appear on the show.

The heart of the matter

Chris Van Vliet questioned Hornswoggle if it is just a coincidence that he's here in Florida, the same place as the Raw Reunion is on Monday. The former cruiserweight champion's voice dropped straight away and said he wouldn't be at the show. When asked why, he simply said,

Haven't got the call

He also confirmed that he won't be in the southern state on Monday and has no plans of flying back. However, he acknowledged that R-Truth mentioning him every week on Raw is making him relevant.

This Truth thing is really making me relevant though. Mentioning me 97 thousand times a week! But I love it man, like it's cool.

You can watch the whole interview below:

What’s next?

There is still enough time for Vince McMahon's team to give Hornswoggle a call and have a short appearance on Raw to claim the 24/7 championship. The WWE Universe would have no issue in seeing the real Hornswoggle on the show as R-Truth keeps mentioning him while talking about Drake Maverick.

