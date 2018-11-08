WWE News: How does Brock Lesnar's new contract affect potential Daniel Cormier fight?

Brock Lesnar shoves new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

What's the story?

The new contract of newly-crowned WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar may make the potential fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier unlikely, according to Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn't know

At WrestleMania 33, Lesnar won the Universal Championship, holding the title for 504 days, before losing it to Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2018.

At UFC 226, Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, Cormier got into a physical altercation with Brock Lesnar, with a match between the two being speculated on.

At Crown Jewel, Lesnar regained the vacant Universal Championship, defeating Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

Writing for MMAFighting.com, Meltzer said that the Beast quietly agreed to replace former champion Roman Reigns, with his new deal stretching to April next year.

Meltzer also said how whilst Lesnar's new contract does allow him a fight in the UFC, it is unclear whether he would agree to appear, given his new, much busier schedule.

The deal does allow him to take a UFC fight, but whether Lesnar really will do that during this contractual term with WWE is a bigger question.

With Lesnar possibly held-up until April, the fight with Cormier seems unlikely, as the 39-year-old UFC star has promised to retire after turning 40 in March next year.

If not Lesnar, Cormier has selected Jon Jones as a replacement, with the pair fighting twice before, with Jones winning their first bout, and a draw ending their second.

If not Jones, Cormier has said he will fight Stipe Miocic, who Cormier defeated earlier this year to win the title.

What's next?

Cormier's last match will take place March 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada, against a currently un-named opponent.