Jim Ross

Jim Ross has revealed that Triple H wanted assurances that he would be WWE’s highest-paid Superstar when he received his first $1 million per year downside guarantee with the company.

The latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast (via Ad Free Shows) focused on the Backlash 2000 pay-per-view, which saw The Rock defeat Triple H for the WWE Championship in the main event.

Ross recalled that, around the time of the event, he discussed a new contract with “The Game” while they sat on a lighting equipment case in the backstage area at a WWE show in Evansville, Indiana.

The WWE Hall of Famer said Vince McMahon did not authorize him to sign off on $1 million downsides very often in that era, but he felt Triple H was worth the money.

“He [Triple H] says, he’s very stern, looked me right in the eyes… ‘Are you sure nobody’s got a better deal?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m very sure. Are you doubting me?’ ‘No, I just wanted to make sure.’ I said, ‘Okay, well, you’re sure. Nobody in this company has a bigger downside guarantee than you will have when you sign that contract. Is that what you wanted to hear?’ ‘Yep.’ Then he shook my hand, off they went, and there he goes.”

Ross added that it would be considered a giant cut in pay if one of WWE’s top Superstars only earned a guaranteed $1 million per year in 2020.

Jim Ross opens up on AEW

Nowadays, Jim Ross works as a commentator and senior advisor for AEW.

Advertisement

As you can see in the video above, the 68-year-old recently spoke to Sportskeeda’s Darren Paltrowitz about his legendary career in the wrestling business.

He also discussed his new book, Under The Black Hat: My Life In the WWE & Beyond, and his current AEW role.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.