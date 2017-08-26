WWE News: How The Rock's movie "San Andreas" helped a 10-year old save his little brother's life

The Rock inspired a child to save his little brother.

by Rohit Nath News 26 Aug 2017, 16:59 IST

The Rock was the star of the hit movie "San Andreas"

What's the story?

The Rock posted on Instagram about a story about how a 10-year old boy saved his 2-year old brother by CPR and chest compressions after learning how to do so from San Andreas, his favourite movie.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock starred in the 2015 movie San Andreas, a disaster film about a seismic shift that sees Los Angeles and the entire Bay Area get destroyed by an off-the-charts 9.1 magnitude earthquake.

The Rock played an air rescue pilot who had to rescue his daughter during the crisis. Quite the entertaining film that saw tremendous success at the box office.

The heart of the matter

Courtesy of a story from Washington Post, The Rock posted about the following on Instagram:

Jacob found his younger brother lying face first in the pool and took him out and performed CPR along with a chest press that helped save him. He told The Washington Times:

"The movie just popped in my head and I started thinking about that scene. And that’s when I started doing compressions”.

Truly a heroic deed from the young man, and as can be seen above, The Rock is one proud man as well. It's nice to see that a movie of all things helped the kid save his little brother's life with such quickness.

What's next?

The Rock has several movies coming up and he is a busy man as always. It's clear that there are no WWE appearances on the horizon for The Great One anytime soon, as he clearly has too much on his plate.

Author's take

It's a really cool that the child got inspired by a movie of all things. Whatever works is good and this kid was really smart to think on his feet and perform CPR at the tender age of ten.

It just goes to show the importance of knowing CPR, even at a young age. It's good to know that the kid is safe and sound!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com