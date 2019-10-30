WWE News: How Triple H reacted when Vince McMahon took NXT's entire women's division

Triple H oversees the creative direction of NXT

Triple H opened up on various WWE topics during the first episode of Corey Graves’ new After The Bell podcast, including the transition that Superstars have made in the past from NXT to RAW and SmackDown.

In July 2015, there was a mass exodus of female Superstars from NXT when Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks debuted on RAW on the same night, leaving Bayley and newcomer Asuka as the biggest names in the brand’s women’s division.

One year later, Bayley joined Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax in moving to the main roster in the summer of 2016. This meant Asuka – the NXT Women’s Champion at the time – was left with hardly any challengers for her title.

Discussing the process of Superstars moving between brands, Triple H recalled how he reacted when Vince McMahon suddenly called up multiple female talents at once, forcing NXT’s women’s division to completely rebuild.

“I think that [sudden call-ups] will change now. It was before where it was just like, ‘Hey, this is what we need. This is the moment we needed it.’ When Vince called and said, ‘Basically, I need your entire women’s division from NXT’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, the whole thing?’ and he was like, ‘Well, not the whole thing’ and then he listed all the talent and that’s everyone!”

The 14-time World Champion added that he asked if he could keep Asuka and build the NXT women’s division around her. McMahon agreed and “The Empress of Tomorrow” went on to become one of the most successful Superstars in NXT history.

As you can see in the video below, he also mentioned that storylines are likely to be planned out in advance for Superstars who move between RAW, SmackDown and NXT in the future, especially with more focus on NXT now than ever before.

