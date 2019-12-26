WWE News: How Triple H would respond if Vince McMahon takes Keith Lee from NXT

Keith Lee has reportedly impressed Vince McMahon

There has been a lot of speculation recently about the future of Keith Lee in NXT following his breakout performance in the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series.

For now, Lee remains a prominent Superstar on the NXT roster, but it has been widely reported that Vince McMahon is a big fan of the 35-year-old.

Speaking on this week’s episode of the After The Bell podcast, host Corey Graves asked Triple H if, given the success of NXT on the USA Network, there is still a chance that McMahon could suddenly ask for Superstars such as Lee.

“That’s always a possibility. All of this stuff comes from one place and that’s Vince.”

Triple H said that both he and Shawn Michaels, who joined him on the podcast, have spent the last two decades learning from McMahon, and he will always allow the WWE Chairman to have whoever he wants from NXT because “he signs the checks”.

Regarding Lee’s future in NXT, HHH added that he is always prepared to look at other options if McMahon asks to move an NXT Superstar to RAW or SmackDown.

“It doesn’t have to be that, if I got the call tomorrow that said Keith Lee is gone, then Keith Lee goes, but who do I replace him with? I can make somebody young and I can make some new people. We have people waiting chomping at the bit for their opportunity.”

