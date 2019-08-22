WWE News: How Vince McMahon reacted to seeing Braun Strowman as a Rosebud

Vince McMahon did not enjoy Braun Strowman's Rosebud days

Between 2014-15, various local talents and up-and-coming WWE Superstars featured as part of Adam Rose’s selection of groupies, aka Rosebuds, whenever he competed in a match.

At 6ft 8in, Braun Strowman stood out amongst his fellow Rosebuds, particularly on a May 2014 episode of Raw when he danced around at ringside and in a backstage interview following Rose’s victory over Damien Sandow.

Speaking in an interview with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Strowman has revealed how Vince McMahon reacted when he noticed one of his future top stars as part of Rose’s group.

“The only reason Vince McMahon ever knew who I was [and] ever saw me was because I was a Rosebud. That’s how Vince saw me. He goes, ‘Who is that and why the f*** is he doing that?’”

Needless to say, Strowman’s association with Rose and the Rosebuds did not last for much longer, but the two-time Raw Tag Team Champion still had fun in his first televised WWE role.

“It was an opportunity they gave me and I gave it everything I had. I was over-the-top and that’s probably why I stuck out. The crazy thing, it really dawned on me recently, while we’re on the Rosebud gimmick talk, how many Rosebuds are just absolutely killing it now in this industry?!”

Which other WWE Superstars were Rosebuds?

Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Kalisto, Mia Yim, Nikki Cross and Zelina Vega are among the most notable current Superstars who first appeared on WWE television as Rosebuds, while Drake Maverick’s wife Renee also featured in that role.

Nowadays, No Way Jose has a similar gimmick to Adam Rose, with his conga line members essentially playing the same part as the Rosebuds, but WWE usually uses unknown independent wrestlers to accompany Jose to the ring.

