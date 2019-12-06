WWE News: How Vince McMahon reacted to unscripted joke that got Superstar fired

Vince McMahon is WWE's Chairman and CEO

Abraham Washington was released from his WWE contract in August 2012 after he made an unscripted joke on RAW about Kobe Bryant's rape case in Colorado.

At the time, the former WWE Superstar worked as a manager for Prime Time Players duo Darren Young and Titus O’Neil, and he was given the freedom to promote his tag team during matches via a live microphone at ringside.

Speaking on Wrestling Inc.’s WINCLY podcast, Washington revealed that Vince McMahon did not address the controversial remark as soon as he returned to the backstage area, but he instantly knew that he messed up.

"When I made it, I didn't know it was that bad. When I got back, that's when I felt the heat. Everybody's kind of staring. Vince is over in his position but he didn't look up or say anything. I was called to the back and was told that it wasn't very good what I just did. Then they let me know I had really messed up and I had to sit in the locker room wondering what just happened.”

WWE commentator Michael Cole issued an apology when RAW came back on the air after a commercial break, while the company went on to release Washington 11 days later.

