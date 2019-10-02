WWE News: How Vince McMahon reacted when Kurt Angle forgot his lines as RAW GM

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 77 // 02 Oct 2019, 02:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kurt Angle worked as a General Manager in 2017-18

Former WWE on-screen General Managers Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff and Vickie Guerrero appeared on the latest episode of WWE Network show Table for 3.

One of the most interesting stories came when Angle recalled a backstage segment from November 2017 when he was supposed to tell Cesaro and Sheamus what they had to do to earn the opportunity to represent RAW at Survivor Series.

“I remember I forgot a promo, the whole entire promo, while I was out there. I went back and said, ‘Vince [McMahon], I’m sorry, man.’ He said, ‘Next time,’ and he pulls the promo out... He says, ‘Put it in your pocket and if you forget, pull it out.’ The problem I had with that is if I had notes in my pocket, I’m not going to remember.”

WWE played the unaired footage, which was shown in front of the live crowd but not on television, for the first time during the Table for 3 episode, and it was clear that both Cesaro and Sheamus were trying to encourage Angle to grant them a RAW Tag Team Championship match.

However, the RAW GM forgot what he was supposed to say and the segment ended up being taken off the big screen in the arena.

Vickie Guerrero reacted with surprise when Angle made the comment, which shows how uncommon it is for McMahon to allow somebody to essentially read a script while cutting a promo.

Kurt Angle’s current WWE status

Kurt Angle returned to WWE in March 2017 and was immediately inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame.

Between April 2017 and August 2018, the Olympic Gold medallist worked alongside Stephanie McMahon as the storyline General Manager of RAW, while he also helped introduce Ronda Rousey to WWE programming by teaming with her to defeat Triple H and Stephanie at WrestleMania 34.

Baron Corbin briefly had the role of RAW Constable and Acting GM during Angle’s time in charge of the red brand, leading to an ongoing rivalry between the two men which resulted in a match at WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement

Angle, who went on to lose against Corbin in what turned out to be the final match of his career, now works as a backstage producer in WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!