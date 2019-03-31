WWE News: Huge Batista segment announced for RAW; set to address retirement stipulation

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 493 // 31 Mar 2019, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Now that Triple H has given Batista what he wanted, The Animal is officially set to make an appearance on the go-home episode of RAW to WrestleMania. He's set to address and respond to Triple H after the major retirement stipulation that was added to the match this past week.

In case you didn't know...

Batista returned to WWE on Ric Flair's 70th Birthday, attacking The Nature Boy before he was set to enter for his big celebration. He dragged a cameraman along and put his old rival Triple H on notice.

They would meet a couple of weeks later, with Batista repeatedly shouting at Triple H, demanding The Game to give him what he wanted - a match at WrestleMania. While one part of the stipulation hasn't been made clear yet, Batista did hint that this could be his last-ever match.

He's been very vocal about the fact that the only program that interested him to return to WWE was one against Triple H. He's not shown interest in wrestling any other superstars and is busier than ever with his stock growing in Hollywood.

Last week, Triple H revealed a letter that Batista had sent to him, demanding that if Triple H lost their WrestleMania match, he would have to retire. Triple H gladly accepted.

The heart of the matter

WWE officially announced on Twitter that six days before their blockbuster No Holds Barred WrestleMania showdown, Batista will return to address Triple H.

It's going to be interesting, as you can definitely expect the two to get involved in a physical altercation. Unless Batista has "the guardians of the indies" security team protecting him like last time.

What's next?

WrestleMania is less than ten days away, and Triple H vs Batista will be one of the main marquee matches. Follow Sportskeeda to see all the latest WrestleMania updates!

Advertisement