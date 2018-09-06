WWE News: Huge Champion vs Champion match set for two week's time

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.14K // 06 Sep 2018, 10:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pete Dunne and Ricochet is a Match of the Year candidate if I ever did see one

What's the story?

On the most recent episode of NXT it was announced that the WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne would take on the NXT North American Champion Ricochet in a huge champion vs champion match set for NXT in two week's time.

In case you didn't know...

On last week's NXT, Ricochet and Pete Dunne were sort of forced together by their mutual hatred of the Undisputed ERA.

However, when the two did end up teaming up to take on the arrogant heel team they couldn't get along enough to pick up the win, with a miscommunication costing them. Afterwards the two fell out over whose fault it was that they lost.

The heart of the matter

With Ricochet and Dunne's disagreement continuing a week after the aforementioned loss the only way for the two to settle their differences seemed to be in a match, which is exactly what NXT decided to do.

Now, at the moment it isn't clear if the match is for either the NXT UK Title or NXT North American Title, but we can confirm that this match will end up being a 'Winner Takes All' match with the victor emerging as the NXT UK and NXT North American belts.

What's next?

Although I know the result of this monumental champion vs champion match I won't spoil it here for anyone. If you absolutely want to know what happens you can go online to any of your local NXT spoiler sites.

Still, Pete Dunne has had several MOTY candidates on NXT and Ricochet is certainly capable of pulling off a MOTY so the prospect of the two wrestling each other should be enough to get any wrestling fan excited, even those who hate WWE.

Are you looking forward to Pete Dunne vs Ricochet? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below