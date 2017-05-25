WWE News: Huge champion vs champion match teased

Could we see Pete Dunne and Neville face off against each other?

Could we see these two champions do battle against each other?

What’s the story?

WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne and WWE Cruiserweight champ Neville teased a potential champion vs champion match-up on social media.

Dunne re-tweeted a photo of himself and Neville, initially posted by a fan. The UK champ captioned it, “Time for a match I reckon.” To which Neville replied, “Careful what ya wish for lad”.

In case you didn’t know...

Pete Dunne recently won the WWE UK championship for the first time in his career by defeating Tyler Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago on May 20th.

On the other hand, Neville is a former NXT champion and two-time NXT tag-team champ, who won the WWE Cruiserweight title last year.

The heart of the matter

The 23-year old Englishman Pete Dunne reposted a fan’s tweet of an old photograph where he’s pictured alongside Neville, with a caption that apparently rubbed Neville the wrong way:

Time for a match I reckon https://t.co/uJ1ZorcQVz — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 23, 2017

The King of the Cruiserweights issued a warning to the current WWE UK champion:

Careful what ya wish for lad. https://t.co/bQpR2YLa2a — KING (@WWENeville) May 24, 2017

Neville is presently involved in a feud against Austin Aries for the former’s WWE Cruiserweight title, whereas Pete Dunne who just won the title off of Tyler Bate, will likely engage further his rivalry with Bate in the days to come.

What’s next?

The WWE, on its part, has not announced a matchup between the Cruiserweight and the UK champions as of yet, however, ‘champion vs champion’ matchups are in fact not an anomaly in WWE with several such match-ups have taken place in the past.

Author’s take

Pete Dunne is one of the most talented performers of the current crop and he is just 23-years of age!

The sky is the limit for the WWE UK champion and a future match against the high-flying Neville would be an excellent proposition.