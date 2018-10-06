WWE News: Huge championship match announced for SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch defends against Charlotte on Tuesday night

What's the story?

Becky Lynch retained her SmackDown Women's Championship at Super Show-Down earlier today, but because of the nature of her win, she will be forced to take on Charlotte one more time on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since SummerSlam, Becky Lynch and Charlotte have been embroiled in a feud since Lynch believed that her former best friend was the reason why she was being overlooked. The Irish Lasskicker has since turned heel, even though many of the WWE Universe have been unable to accept her as the bad guy in this feud.

Lynch and Flair came through NXT together and even worked together as part of PCB alongside Paige, but ever since The Queen was brought over to SmackDown Live, she has been given more opportunities than the inaugural Women's Champion which is why Lynch snapped and her disqualification win in Australia further cemented this.

The heart of the matter

Lynch retained her SmackDown Women's Championship at Super Show-Down after she hit Flair with the Women's Championship belt, which means that this feud is now far from over.

Flair won't have to wait long for her rematch since it's already been announced that the two women will collide once again on Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

WIth Evolution right around the corner, it is believed that this feud could continue until October 28th where the two women will once again go one on one for the Women's Championship.

What's next?

Following the ending to the WWE Championship match, this week's SmackDown Live could be one of the highest rated, since the Tuesday night brand has been struggling in the ratings over the past few weeks.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will win the Women's Championship on Tuesday night? Have your say in the comments section below...