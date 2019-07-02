WWE News: Huge Championship match confirmed for tonight's RAW

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 717 // 02 Jul 2019, 07:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We are in for a treat tonight!

AJ Styles and Ricochet are two of the most athletic WWE Superstars on the roster at the moment. There are very few wrestlers who are as talented as these two. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, things came to a head between them as a WWE United States Championship Match was announced between them.

At the moment, it appears that things between them are extremely heated, which might lead to an extremely fiery match as well.

Last week's episode of WWE RAW saw Ricochet and AJ Styles face each other in a match, where Styles was able to come away with the win. Thankfully for Ricochet, on that occasion, the United States Championship was not on the line, as things would have ended very differently for him.

Now, with one week to prepare, he is finally about to face AJ Styles.

However, it should be remembered that this AJ Styles is not the Phenomenal One that we are familiar with. Styles has been hyping up both Gallows and Anderson on RAW ever since he made his return on television. He pointed out to them how they had lost their edge from Japan and were unable to be as successful as they once had been a long time ago.

Things kicked off even further tonight, as Styles was firing up Gallows and Anderson yet again to work out of their place in the background in WWE and reclaim their spot as the top WWE Superstars that there is.

However, this week, the tables were turned yet again. Gallows and Anderson said that he was the one that was facing the problem as he too had lost his edge. This fired up Styles and he slapped Ricochet when challenging him to the match.

Now, the two are set to face each other in a match for the United States Championship tonight.