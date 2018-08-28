WWE News: Huge Championship Match Set For RAW Next Week

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.95K // 28 Aug 2018, 15:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Raw!

What's the story?

The Tag Team Championships will be on the line next week on RAW as The B Team will put their titles on the line against The Revival after Revival managed to best the B team for two straight weeks in tag team as well as singles action.

In case you didn't know...

The current Tag Team Champions Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel won the Championships when the defeated the former RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

The B team had an undefeated run as a tag team which came to an end this week on RAW when they suffered defeat at the hands of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, collectively known as The Revival.

The heart of the matter

The Revival has had multiple shots at the RAW Tag Team Championships but has come out empty handed on each of these occasions, but things seem to be looking up for The Top Guys as they are riding high on momentum.

The B Team winning the Championships was a breath of fresh air but it looks like the comedy team as champions has run its course and it is time for a more credible team to take charge of the floundering Tag Team division on Raw, and who better than the masters of old-school wrestling: The Revival.

What's next?

It is very much possible that we will see the Tag Team Championships change hands on RAW next week, which will continue the ongoing feud between The B Team and Revival.

Do you think The Revival will be able to beat Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel next week or do you think that The B team will retain the championships? Let us know in the comment section!

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.