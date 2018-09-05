Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Huge Championship match takes place after SmackDown Live 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.49K   //    05 Sep 2018, 18:00 IST

Charlotte defended her title against Becky Lynch and Carmella last night
What's the story?

Charlotte defends her Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell, but ahead of this encounter, she was forced to defend in a triple threat match following this week's SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte defeated Carmella and Becky Lynch back at SummerSlam to become a seven-time Women's Champion and this kick-started her feud with The Irish Lasskicker, which will turn a corner at Hell in a Cell when the two women collide for the Championship for the first time.

Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte the week after WrestleMania back in April and was able to hold the title for a number of months ahead of SummerSlam, which is why The Princess of Staten Island is still seen as part of the Women's Championship picture.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch and Charlotte were part of an interview segment this week on SmackDown Live, but after the camera's stopped rolling, Charlotte defended her Championship against both Becky Lynch and Carmella.

It was reported by WrestlingInc that Carmella spent much of the match on the outside of the ring eating popcorn as Lynch and Charlotte continued to push forward their feud heading into Hell in a Cell. Charlotte did retain her title over the two women in the end but it wasn't an easy victory for The Queen.

What's next?

Charlotte and Becky Lynch will cross paths next weekend at Hell in a Cell, but Charlotte and Carmella could cross paths once again in the second Mixed Match Challenge which starts on September 18th, Carmella teams with R-Truth whilst Charlotte and AJ Styles have also been revealed as one of the updated pairings. 

Do you think Becky Lynch can lift the Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
