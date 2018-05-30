WWE News: Big Championship rematch takes place after SmackDown live goes off air

A rematch from Backlash was conducted after the cameras stopped rolling this week on SD Live.

Carmella

What’s the story?

Following the conclusion of this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, current SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella defended her championship belt against former-champion Charlotte Flair in a dark match.

In case you didn’t know…

After winning the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match last year, Carmella successfully cashed in her MITB briefcase on Charlotte Flair on the 10th of April on an episode of SmackDown Live, in order to become the new SmackDown Live Women’s Champion, following outside interference from the debuting IIconics.

Carmella, who in the meantime also became the longest reigning wrestler to hold the MITB briefcase at 287 days, would then go on to successfully defend her Championship against Charlotte in a rematch at this year’s Backlash pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

The dark main event of this week’s edition of SmackDown Live, following the culmination of 205 Live, saw SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Carmella retain over former-champion Charlotte Flair when ‘The Princess of Staten Island’ pinned the latter with her feet on the rope.

However, following the match, Charlotte Flair proceeded to assault Carmella and left the champion laying on the ground, in order to send the crowd home happy and end this week’s tapings.

What’s next?

Carmella now has the daunting task of defeating ‘The Empress of Tomorrow’ Asuka at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where the former will defend her SD Live Women’s Title against the Japanese sensation.

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair will battle her close companion Becky Lynch next week on SmackDown Live, ahead of their Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on the 17th of June at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Both Charlotte Flair and Asuka will also be joined by the likes of Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lana and Natalya at the second annual Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

