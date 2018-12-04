×
WWE News: Huge contract signing announced for SmackDown LIVE

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
691   //    04 Dec 2018, 11:26 IST

This week's SmackDown Live is already looking promising
This week's SmackDown Live is already looking promising

What’s the story?

WWE Raw might have not been as the people wanted it to be but it did announce 2 huge segments for SmackDown LIVE. First, there will be a contract signing involving Charlotte, Asuka and Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Live Women's championship ahead of their match at TLC.

Another segment that has been announced is the return on Miz TV. The guest tomorrow night...Daniel Bryan!

In case you didn’t know…

Asuka won her title shot after winning the Battle Royale last Tuesday on SmackDown. She eliminated Sonya Deville at the end to be the last woman standing and was added to the title match at TLC by Paige.

Charlotte and Becky seemed to have become friends again when 'The Man' selected the former champion to replace her at Survivor Series in the match against Ronda Rousey. But the mood changed after Charlotte challenged the champions for a match at TLC.

The heart of the matter

Rumours suggest that Becky will be dropping the title at TLC and then heading on to win the Royal Rumble. The Man is rumoured to be in the storyline that will see her challenging Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship.

The same report also points out that Asuka will be the one walking away with the title.

The other big segment announced for SmackDown is the Miz TV with Daniel Bryan as the guest. The champion will come face to face with his nemesis for the first time since Bryan picked up the win over Miz at Super-Showdown.

What’s next?

Becky Lynch is set to take on Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match at TLC on December 16th. The SmackDown Women's champion will be making her in-ring return after missing the last few weeks due to a concussion.

