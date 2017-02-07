WWE News: Huge fatal-five-way elimination match announced for 205 Live

The new number one competitor for the Cruiserweight Championship will be decided with this match.

by Prityush Haldar News 07 Feb 2017, 15:32 IST

Who will end up as the number one contender after this showdown on 205 live?

What’s the story?

A fatal five-man elimination match was announced last night on RAW for 205 Live this Tuesday night. The match will feature the likes of Tony Nese, Noam Dar, Cedric Alexander, TJ Perkins and Jack Gallagher.

In case you didn’t know...

Neville has been at his dominant best since he made his return to WWE programming. He unleashed a reign of terror by proclaiming himself as the King of the Cruiserweights. He defeated Rich Swann for the Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Last week on RAW, Rich Swann suffered an ankle injury that has shelved him from active competition for a few weeks.

The heart of the matter

Austin Aries was doing a one-on-one interview with Neville when he announced that the fatal five-way elimination would determine his opponent for the Fastlane pay per view.

Neville provoked the entire Cruiserweight division when he said that it was irrelevant who won the five-way match. He pointed out that he would reign supreme. This led to all the competitors of the fatal five-way match walking down to the ring.

This confrontation broke down into chaos and resulted in a six man tag team contest on RAW that featured the team of TJ Perkins, Cedric Alexander and Jack Gallagher going against Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Champion Neville. Perkins, Alexander, and Gallagher picked up the win after Neville walked out on Dar and Nese, turning the encounter into a three on two handicap affair.

What’s next?

The five men will face off on 205 Live after Smackdown Live exclusively on the WWE Network. The fate of the Cruiserweight Championship hangs in the balance as Neville looks on to find his next opponent this Tuesday night.

Sportskeeda's take

The Cruiserweight division has been given a new lease of life after Neville’s return. He has been impressive with the Championship and has given new direction to the division.

