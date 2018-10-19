WWE News: Huge five-on-five NXT match planned for Madison Square Garden on Boxing Day

WWE is giving the WWE Universe a special Xmas present this year

What's the story?

WWE is set to stop at Madison Square Garden on December 26th and whilst the card for the show already looks stacked, NXT General Manager William Regal has recently announced that there will also be a five-on-five NXT match including some of the brand's top stars.

In case you didn't know...

Christmas this year falls on a Tuesday, but unlike last year, it doesn't look as though SmackDown Live will be streamed live on Christmas Day, but the WWE roster will be back in action a day later at Madison Square Garden when the company presents a show that already boasts quite a stacked card.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are set to collide inside a steel cage for the Universal Championship, whilst Ronda Rousey defends the Raw Women's Championship against Mickie James and The Raw Tag Team Championships will be on the like in a match between Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.

The heart of the matter

NXT is very much divided at present and it's probably obvious which stars will be on either side of the ring on Boxing Day, but William Regal recently announced that NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa will be teaming with The Undisputed Era now that Bobby Fish is fit to take on the team of Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream.

Dunne later reacted to the news on Twitter:

m a d i s o n s q u a r e g a r d e n https://t.co/hg2ocKMGVd — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) October 18, 2018

What's next?

The NXT roster is currently building towards the War Games pay-per-view which takes place the night before Survivor Series on November 17th live from Los Angeles. NXT tapings that lead up to the show took place last night and it looks as though it could be an exciting month.

Do you think the NXT roster will be given the main event spot at Madison Square Garden? Have your say in the comments section below...