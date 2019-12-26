WWE News: Huge main event announced for Worlds Collide 2020

WWE Worlds Collide will feature Superstars of NXT and NXT UK competing against each other

A huge eight-man tag-team main event match has been announced for next year's WWE Worlds Collide. WWE NXT's Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) will take on NXT UK's Imperium (WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, and Alexander Wolfe) in a battle for brand supremacy.

Worlds Collide will take place on January 25, 2020, i.e. the day before WWE's Royal Rumble.

WWE Worlds Collide

Worlds Collide is a web television program and is broadcast on WWE's official streaming service, the WWE Network. Initially, Worlds Collide was created as an event that would feature interbrand competition between the Superstars of the promotion's five brands, i.e. NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, RAW, and SmackDown.

This year's Worlds Collide featured Superstars from all the five brands but it looks like 2020's Worlds Collide will feature only the Superstars of NXT and their UK counterparts. Even so, it already looks to be a star-studded event now that this big main event match has been announced.

Ever since the Undisputed Era made their debut in 2017, they have run through NXT and have now asserted their dominance over the Black and Gold brand as they now hold all the championships that the brand has to offer. However, it is unlikely that Imperium would be bothered by the fact that their opponents hold all the gold in NXT and will be looking forward to gaining a foothold.