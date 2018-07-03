WWE News: Huge match added to Extreme Rules

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.82K // 03 Jul 2018, 09:00 IST

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns are no longer on the same page

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns teamed up to take on The Revival in a losing effort after Reigns was pinned by the former NXT Tag Team Champions before they were given the chance to avenge this loss this week. Reigns was then forced to pull double duty after an attack by Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night when he also teamed with his former teammate Seth Rollins.

Reigns had a point to prove after being attacked by The Revival during his match against "The Show" and refused to tag Lashley in throughout the match even though he was on the backfoot throughout. In the end, it was The Revival who forced the DQ when they refused to stop beating Reigns down in the corner and Lashley then walked away and left his partner to take another Shatter Machine.

Reigns then headed backstage and told General Manager Kurt Angle that enough was enough, he wanted Lashley at Extreme Rules and The Big Dog was given his wish since it was later made official.

Angle stated that Lashley had already been into his office and asked for the same thing so now the two men will go one-on-one in Lashley's first main event match since he made his return to WWE back in April.

The multi-man match that was originally announced for Extreme Rules has since been scrapped so Lashley and Reigns could be the men that are chosen to main event the show instead. There is still a week left for the company to decide on a stipulation for their match since Extreme Rules has become memorable over the past few years for having some of the most entertaining gimmick matches in history.

