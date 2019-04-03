WWE News: Huge match announced for WrestleMania 35

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.55K // 03 Apr 2019, 06:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Match #15 announced!

What’s the story?

Alexa Bliss announced that The Usos will defend their SmackDown Live tag-titles at WrestleMania 35 in a fatal-4 way match! The twins will take on Aleister Black & Ricochet, Rusev & Nakamura. and The Bar.

The former SmackDown and RAW Women's champion announced that this was punishment for the tag champs' actions last week on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know…

The Usos were one of the opponents for Big E and Xavier Woods last week in their Gauntlet match. The New Day members were fighting to get Kofi Kingston his match for the WWE Title at WrestleMania.

While all the opponents tried to beat The New Day last week, The Usos forfeited their match out of respect for the New Day and Kofi Kingston. That did not go down well and Bliss announced that they were getting punished for it.

The heart of the matter

Match #15 for WrestleMania has been confirmed and it is a big one. The Usos will have to put their title on the line against 3 teams in a fatal 4-way match.

Former NXT duo, Aleister Black and Ricochet, the newly formed team of Rusev and Nakamura, and the former RAW Tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro, will be their opponents.

What’s next?

This will be the second Fatal 4-way tag team match of the evening as the Women's tag-titles are also scheduled to be fought for between 4 teams. The current champs Sasha Banks & Bayley will defend their titles against The Iiconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix & Natalya and also Nia Jax & Tamina.

Do you think it was right to punish The Usos for showing respect to the New Day and Kofi Kingston? Sound off in the comments section below!

Advertisement