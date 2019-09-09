WWE News: Huge match scheduled for first NXT episode on USA

NXT on USA!

We're just little over a week until the very first live, two-hour edition of NXT on the USA Network, and we're already getting a taste of what to expect. Now, we can expect a huge - and potentially brutal - match as part of the festivities.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 @SuperKingofBros and @KillianDain to square off in a Street Fight on the first live, two hour edition of #WWENXT! https://t.co/S9KDycI3dl — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2019

The King of Bros vs the Beast of Belfast

Killian Dain didn't waste any time upon his return to NXT, targeting one of the biggest names on the brand, Matt Riddle. During a recent episode of NXT which saw the two face-off, Riddle managed to dish out nearly as much as he took but eventually lost the bout after Dain brutalized him after some Vader Bombs in the corner.

Now the two will look to settle their differences next Wednesday (spoiler: they probably won't settle their differences) at Full Sail University, in Orlando, FL in what WWE is calling a "lawless Street Fight".

The September 18th episode of NXT will begin airing on USA at 8/7C and then continue on the WWE Network at 9/8C. There's a good chance that the channel transition will take place during this match, hoping to keep fans hooked enough to be willing to switch networks.

That's just a guess, though.

Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy recently had a chat with The Original Bro, where the two discussed, among many other subjects, NXT's move to the USA Network. It's a good chance to get into the mind of the former MMA fighter before this big match on cable TV.

Also scheduled for this landmark edition of the Black and Yellow brand's show is a match between Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream for the Dream's NXT North American Championship. We could see all members of the Undisputed ERA wearing gold by the end of the show.

