×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Huge multi-woman match announced for Evolution

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
232   //    16 Oct 2018, 07:01 IST

Many women will be involved in the women's battle royal at Evolution
Many women will be involved in the women's battle royal at Evolution

What's the story?

Evolution is now less than two weeks away and this week on Raw, WWE finally announced a match that will include a large portion of the women's division.

In case you didn't know...

Evolution is the first ever all-women's pay-per-view and so far there have been a number of Women's Championship matches announced for the show which includes Ronda Rousey defending her Championship against Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch puts the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte in the first ever Last Woman Standing match, whilst Kairi Sane defends the NXT Women's Championship against former Champion Shayna Baszler.

The only other match on the card officially sees Lita and Trish Stratus up against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in tag-team action after the match was changed from two singles matches last week on Raw.

The heart of the matter

This week on Raw, WWE announced that a number of women would take part in a women's battle royal which would be part of the show. The eventual winner would then choose to face a Champion of their choice.

Alicia Fox, Billie Kay, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Asuka, Tamina, Torrie Wilson, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Lana, and Naomi have all been officially announced for the match, but many other names are expected to be added in the coming days.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York, and right now there are seven matches on the card. However, the Mae Young Classic final is yet to be announced whilst Rhea Ripley also awaits her opponent for the NXT UK Women's Championship match.

Are you looking forward to the all-women's pay-per-view? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Asuka Carmella
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Blockbuster past vs present women's match...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First Last Woman Standing match announced for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella announced for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge new title match confirmed for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler update on stars advertised for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley reveals dream opponent for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Women's Champion Teases Return For...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lita returns on WWE Raw and is booked for a...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Three WWE Hall of Famers confirmed for Evolution
RELATED STORY
Six Potentially Brilliant Opponents for Ronda Rousey at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us