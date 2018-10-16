WWE News: Huge multi-woman match announced for Evolution

Many women will be involved in the women's battle royal at Evolution

What's the story?

Evolution is now less than two weeks away and this week on Raw, WWE finally announced a match that will include a large portion of the women's division.

In case you didn't know...

Evolution is the first ever all-women's pay-per-view and so far there have been a number of Women's Championship matches announced for the show which includes Ronda Rousey defending her Championship against Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch puts the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte in the first ever Last Woman Standing match, whilst Kairi Sane defends the NXT Women's Championship against former Champion Shayna Baszler.

The only other match on the card officially sees Lita and Trish Stratus up against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in tag-team action after the match was changed from two singles matches last week on Raw.

The heart of the matter

This week on Raw, WWE announced that a number of women would take part in a women's battle royal which would be part of the show. The eventual winner would then choose to face a Champion of their choice.

Alicia Fox, Billie Kay, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Asuka, Tamina, Torrie Wilson, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Lana, and Naomi have all been officially announced for the match, but many other names are expected to be added in the coming days.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York, and right now there are seven matches on the card. However, the Mae Young Classic final is yet to be announced whilst Rhea Ripley also awaits her opponent for the NXT UK Women's Championship match.

Are you looking forward to the all-women's pay-per-view? Have your say in the comments section below...