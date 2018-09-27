WWE News: Huge new title match confirmed for WWE Evolution

A new title match has been confirmed for WWE Evolution

What's the story?

WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane is all set to make her first title defense at the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view in a rematch against former champion Shayna Baszler.

In case you didn't know...

In 2017, former Stardom superstar Kairi Sane made history by winning the inaugural WWE: Mae Young Classic Tournament by defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals of the tournament and earning herself a shot at the vacant NXT Women's Championship.

However, after initially failing to capture the NXT Women's Title, Sane subsequently reignited her feud with Shayna Baszler earlier in the year and at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, 'The Pirate Princess' finally overcame 'The Queen of Spades' once again and captured the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

The heart of the matter

Following Kairi Sane's triumphant win over Vanessa Borne on this week's edition of NXT TV, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler decided to invoke her rematch clause after 'The Queen of Spades' stomped her way to the ring and claimed that she is willing to "drop anchor" on Sane's title reign.

Without any further hesitation, Sane agreed to put her title on the line against Baszler and even added that the latter will receive her title shot at the upcoming WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for WWE Evolution:

Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane- NXT Women's Championship

Trish Stratus vs Alexa Bliss

Lita vs Mickie James

Finals of the Mae Young Classic 2018

As noted, WWE is yet to confirm the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Championship matches for Evolution and the newly inaugurated NXT UK Women's Championship will also be defended at Evolution.

What's next?

Evolution is slated to take place on 28th of October, 2018 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.