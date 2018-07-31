WWE News: Huge Raw debut match announced for next week

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.03K // 31 Jul 2018, 07:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey makes her in-ring debut next week on Raw

Ronda Rousey returned from suspension this week on Raw and was in Natalya's corner as she took on the returning Alicia Fox. It was explained by WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss that Mickie James was injured, so she had handpicked Fox to take her place for this match against The Queen of Harts. It was a distraction by Fox as she tried to attack Rousey that led to Bliss being able to attack Natalya and Foxy to take advantage and pick up the win.

Rousey refused to take this lying down and attacked Bliss and Fox after the match but Fox managed to get the upper hand when she threw the former UFC Champion into the barricade a number of times.

Of course, when Ronda headed backstage she wasn't happy about how things had turned out and told General Manager that she was ready for a fight. It was then that Angle made the decision for Ronda to make her Raw in-ring debut next week when she takes on Alicia Fox.

Rousey has only had two televised matches in her WWE career, a tag team match back at WrestleMania and her match for the Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax at Money in the Bank. This means that next week will be the first singles match that Rousey has had without a title on the line and it will definitely be one that Alexa Bliss will be watching closely as well as being her first match on Raw.

Since Rousey sat out her suspension without an issue following Angle's announcement, the former UFC star will take on Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam in less than three weeks time so this will be Bliss' chance to send a message to her challenger ahead of their showdown.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will interfere in Ronda Rousey's first-ever match on Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...