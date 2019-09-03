WWE News: Huge segment involving Bray Wyatt confirmed for tonight's episode of RAW

Bray Wyatt returns tonight

As announced by WWE on Twitter, Bray Wyatt will finally be making his highly awaited return to the red brand on tonight's show. The former WWE Champion gets set to host a special episode of The Firefly Fun House.

The Firefly Fun House and The Fiend

In early 2019, vignettes started promoting Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House on both RAW and SmackDown Live. On April 22nd and 23rd, Wyatt finally made his highly awaited return to the WWE, sporting a new look, with a new hairstyle, and a shorter beard. Wyatt's new gimmick saw him hosting the Firefly Fun House with his puppets called Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, and Ramblin' Rabbit.

In the lead-up to this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, which featured the re-debut of Wyatt, the former WWE Champion revealed his other persona known as The Fiend. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Wyatt defeated Finn Balor and also targeted several WWE Hall of Famers including the likes of Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, and very recently attacked Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

The return of The Fiend

The last time when The Fiend was seen on our screens was at a recent episode of WWE RAW when he attacked Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler prior to his interview with the returning Sasha Banks.

Bray Wyatt, who is definitely considered as a special attraction to several members of the WWE Universe today, is now all set for a grand return to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

As of now though, nothing has been confirmed regarding what plans WWE has in store for Wyatt tonight on RAW, and it remains interesting to be seen if the former WWE Champion finally has set his sights towards his next target or not.

Below is the announcement made by WWE:

