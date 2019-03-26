WWE Rumors: Possible sign of The Demon coming back at WrestleMania 35

Will The Demon come back at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Lio Rush recently posted a backstage video of an irate Bobby Lashley confronting him. Lashley is seen saying in the video that he is "going to beat the Demon out of him (Balor)".

In case you didn't know. . .

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor faced Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicap match; the stipulation being that a win would send Balor to WrestleMania to compete for the Intercontinental Title.

Balor managed to hit the Coup De Grace on Mahal and pinned him to win the match.

At WrestleMania, we are going to get Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title, again. Rumors had been running around since a while that WWE is going to bring back The Demon persona of Balor at WrestleMania. A backstage confrontation between Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley was another sign that the persona is, in fact, coming back.

The heart of the matter

An exclusive backstage clip showed a visibly infuriated Bobby Lashley yelling at Lio Rush for tagging him up with Jindar Mahal.

When Rush asked Bobby what they were doing to do now, since the match was official, Lashley replied: "Imma beat the Demon outta him".

What's next?

Although the feud between Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor has been going on since ages, with the two playing hot potato with the Intercontinental Title, we haven't seen The Demon take on Bobby Lashley. WWE has always protected The Demon character and only uses it on special occasions.

A match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All between The Demon Balor and Bobby Lashley would be a bit different from what we have been seeing for the past few months.

What are your thoughts on The Demon Balor facing off against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania? Sound off!

