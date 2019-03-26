×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Possible sign of The Demon coming back at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
122   //    26 Mar 2019, 18:35 IST

Will The Demon come back at WrestleMania?
Will The Demon come back at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Lio Rush recently posted a backstage video of an irate Bobby Lashley confronting him. Lashley is seen saying in the video that he is "going to beat the Demon out of him (Balor)".

In case you didn't know. . .

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor faced Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicap match; the stipulation being that a win would send Balor to WrestleMania to compete for the Intercontinental Title.


Balor managed to hit the Coup De Grace on Mahal and pinned him to win the match.

At WrestleMania, we are going to get Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title, again. Rumors had been running around since a while that WWE is going to bring back The Demon persona of Balor at WrestleMania. A backstage confrontation between Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley was another sign that the persona is, in fact, coming back.

The heart of the matter

An exclusive backstage clip showed a visibly infuriated Bobby Lashley yelling at Lio Rush for tagging him up with Jindar Mahal.

When Rush asked Bobby what they were doing to do now, since the match was official, Lashley replied: "Imma beat the Demon outta him".



What's next?

Although the feud between Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor has been going on since ages, with the two playing hot potato with the Intercontinental Title, we haven't seen The Demon take on Bobby Lashley. WWE has always protected The Demon character and only uses it on special occasions.

Advertisement

A match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All between The Demon Balor and Bobby Lashley would be a bit different from what we have been seeing for the past few months.

What are your thoughts on The Demon Balor facing off against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Bobby Lashley Finn Balor
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WrestleMania 35: 5 Ways "Demon" Finn Balor could impact WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches WWE might book for WrestleMania 35 in the upcoming week
RELATED STORY
5 Early WWE WrestleMania 35 rumors: Undertaker's status, Triple threat title match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Finn Balor to face Bobby Lashley for Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Early rumors for the aftermath of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
2 best possible opponents for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Predicting the match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE legend's WrestleMania 35 status
RELATED STORY
5 Possible scenarios for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Possible big moments for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us