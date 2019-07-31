×
WWE News: Huge six-man tag team match confirmed for SmackDown Live

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
461   //    31 Jul 2019, 02:18 IST

SmackDown Live promises to be insane!
This weekSmackDown Live promises to be insane!

What's the story?

As per confirmed by WWE via their official website and their social media accounts, a huge six-man tag team match has now been made official for tonight's episode of SmackDown Live.

Monday Night Raw faction The O.C. will be heading over to the blue brand tonight, as the AJ Styles-led group gets set for warfare against The New Day.

In case you didn't know...

At the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Styles became a three-time WWE United States Champion when he defeated Ricochet and brought an end to the impressive title reign of The One and Only after having tormented him for weeks on Raw.

On the same PPV, New Day members Xavier Woods and Big E captured the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships by beating the pair of Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan for the straps.

Kofi Kingston also marked a hugely successful title defense against Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules, as The New Day concluded the show with title belts for all three members of the faction.

The heart of the matter

O.C members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a huge statement on this week's Raw episode when the pair captured the Raw Tag Team Championships for the second time in their careers, defeating The Usos and now-former champions The Revival in a tremendous triple-threat match.

Fresh off their title win, Gallows and Anderson are now all set to make their temporary return to SmackDown Live along with United States Champion AJ Styles, as The O.C. is all set for a Champions vs Champions six-man tag team match against The New Day.

What's next?

Tonight's SmackDown Live episode will mark the grand return of former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles on the blue brand, as The Phenomenal One gets set for a huge match on tonight's show.

WWE SmackDown New Day AJ Styles Karl Anderson
