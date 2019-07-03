WWE News: Huge Stipulation added to match at Extreme Rules 2019

An Extreme Rules match gets an extreme stipulation.

Usually when matches for Extreme Rules are announced, they are immediately given hardcore stipulations.

But as WWE has done with building this year's show, they have first announced the matches and then the stipulations a week or so later. With the card less than two weeks away, things are coming more into focus.

After the match between the teams of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans was made an Extreme Rules match on RAW last night, SmackDown's opening segment added stipulations to another match on the card.

When Roman Reigns and The Undertaker team up to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at the PPV, it will be so under 'No Holds Barred' rules.

It is basically the same thing as a 'No DQ' or 'Extreme Rules' match, but at least the match has higher stakes than a mere tag team bout.

The announcement was made during The Kevin Owens Show when Owens was asking McMahon about his history with The Deadman. McIntyre and McMahon were clearly happy with the stipulation being added to the match.

With McMahon's penchant for doing the spectacular jumping off cages and onto tables, it appears this type of match better suits him.

It also helps to protect whichever team loses because McIntyre is the most in need of a win of all the participants in the match. Another loss will push him further to pre-Firefly Funhouse version of Bray Wyatt.

The segment also used footage from last night's RAW when Shane and McIntyre practically ran into the crowd after the Undertaker made his way to the ring to confront his opponents at Extreme Rules.

McMahon continues to use his power to give himself and is allies every advantage possible. Although using weapons favors no one in particular, McMahon has operated as if his team's victory is a foregone conclusion.

But with the Undertaker returning for a non-WrestleMania match alongside the face of the company, no amount of weapons in the world may help the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

If won't be a big surprise if the Chairman's son adds another stipulation to the match next week in order to truly set himself up for another win this year.