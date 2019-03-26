WWE News: Huge stipulation added to Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania

Will this be The Game's final match in WWE?

What's the story?

On tonight's Raw, Triple H addressed Batista's demands in regards to their WrestleMania match.

The Game confirmed that if he loses to Batista at WrestleMania, his career is over.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H and Batista are set to battle at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Batista made his shocking return to WWE on the eve of Ric Flair's 70th birthday celebration on Monday Night Raw.

Batista was seen entering Flair's room and dragging the Hall of Famer out. Batista went on to ask Triple H whether he had The Game's attention now. Next week on Raw, The Animal addressed the WWE Universe, stating that he wants a match at WrestleMania against Triple H.

It's worth noting that Batista had been asking for this match since a long time, and reminded Triple H that he had never beaten The Animal, on SmackDown 1000. Ric Flair was the one who made sure that nothing happened between the two at the time.

The heart of the matter

Triple H delivered a scathing promo on Batista on Raw, adding that he will be putting his career on the line at The Show Of Shows.

What's next?

Triple H has recently taken an active role backstage, with a better part of his time being spent on NXT. This match could quite possibly the final bout of The Game's illustrious career, and he could go on to retire from active competition in case he loses to Batista.

The Game has done it all inside the squared circle, and MetLife Stadium could be the place where he rides off into the sunset, amidst a sea of 80,000 cheering fans.

What are your thoughts on the stipulation for Triple H vs Batista? Sound off!

