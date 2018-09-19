WWE News: Huge stipulation added to WWE Championship match at Super Show-Down

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 453 // 19 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joe and Styles in their Summerslam WWE Championship match, which ended via DQ

What's the story?

The WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at WWE Super Show Down will now be a No Disqualification match, the company have confirmed.

In case you didn't know

AJ Styles won his second WWE Championship in November last year, defeating then-Champion Jinder Mahal.

Since then, he has feuded with superstars such as Mahal, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and most recently Samoa Joe.

At Summerslam, Joe defeated the Phenomenal One via disqualification, meaning the championship did not change hands.

Styles defeated Joe at WWE Hell In A Cell last week, though a replay shows Styles tapping at the same time Joe was pinned.

On SmackDown Live this week, Joe assaulted Styles after a match with Andrade 'Cien' Almas, vowing that Styles would "never be safe."

Before joining the WWE in 2015 and 2016 respectively, Joe and Styles both competed in TNA Wrestling, where both men held the TNA World Heavyweight, X-Division and Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

The stipulation was added during SmackDown Live, with a subsequent tweet following.

Since winning the championship, Styles has had more than his fair share of controversial victories, including a draw against Nakamura at Backlash when both men low-blowed the other at the same time.

It should be noted that that title match at Backlash was also a No Disqualification match.

What's next?

WWE Super Show Down will take place on October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

The show will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live, and will be the WWE's first major event down under since their Global Warning Tour in late 2002.

Other matches announced for the show include The Shield taking on the Dogs of War and Braun Strowman, as well as the final encounter between Triple H and the Undertaker

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com