WWE News: Huge Superstar returns after the United States Championship Match [Spoiler]

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.64K // 16 Jul 2018, 06:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Randy Orton returned to action at Extreme Rules 2018

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy faced each other in a Singles Match for the United States Title Match at Extreme Rules 2018. As controversial as the bout itself was, it was the aftermath of the match which kept people talking as the fans saw the return of a huge superstar.

Randy Orton returned after the bout to confront the winner of the match.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton faced Jeff Hardy in a bout for the United States Championship earlier on in the year at Backlash. Orton had an injury to his knee, and it WWE confirmed that he had successfully undergone surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. The damage to his knee was set to sideline him indefinitely.

Hardy meanwhile went on to hold on to his championship and found a new contender for his title in the shape of Nakamura. A dog bite saw Nakamura's title match postponed to Extreme Rules 2018.

The heart of the matter

During the match, everyone was taken by surprise when Nakamura took advantage early before the bell had even rung while the referee's back was turned. Hardy decided to go on with the match, but unfortunately for him, his bravery did not end well.

Nakamura hit him with a Kinshasa the moment the bell rang and picked up the win, becoming the new United States Champion.

The surprises were not done for the night by a long shot. The Viper's theme music rang out, and he made his return to a shocked crowd. Randy Orton made his way to the ring and confronted Nakamura. He did not say a word and instead turned to Jeff Hardy. As everyone looked on in horror and confusion, he kicked Hardy in the crotch area leaving him writhing in pain before leaving the ring again.

Whatever be the reason for his actions, one thing is clear. Randy Orton is back.

What's next?

It looks like Orton has bones to pick with both Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy. His face off with Nakamura teased a future United States Championship for the Viper, but his assault on Hardy will not likely be forgotten. Jeff Hardy has cashed in the rematch clause for Tuesday, but Paige is yet to accept it, as it is not clear whether he will be cleared to compete by then.

What do you think of Orton's actions? Why do you think The Viper attacked Jeff? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.