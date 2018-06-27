WWE News: Huge tag team match takes place after SmackDown Live went off the air

The New Day came out on top after SmackDown went off the air

What's the story?

The Miz and Samoa Joe weren't in action this week on SmackDown Live, so the unlikely duo was able to team up against The New Day after the show went off the air instead.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz was part of SmackDown Live, since he kicked off the show as part of Miz TV and helped to build up the feud between The Bludgeon Brothers and Daniel Bryan before a match was then made between Harper and Bryan for later in the night and it appears that Miz has stepped back out of this rivalry, which now includes Kane.

Samoa Joe was last seen on SmackDown Live when he was part of the gauntlet match last week to crown a new number one contender for the WWE Championship where he was defeated by Daniel Bryan via a count out.

The heart of the matter

Even though Samoa Joe and The Miz didn't cross paths as part of the match, the duo did team up this week after SmackDown went off the air. According to a report by WrestlingInc, Miz took on a Rick Rude style persona a the duo took on Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day since Xavier Woods faced Rusev earlier in the night.

For those who aren't here, main event is a tag team match between the New Day and Samoa Joe + the Miz. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pMGmUYMdVV — Gino Castagnoli 🇵🇭🇲🇽🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@Bruiserweight88) June 27, 2018

Interestingly, it was The New Day that came out on top in what was reported to have been a comedy match between the four stars as Kingston took Joe off the apron with a Trouble In Paradise and The New Day then hit Midnight Hour on Miz for the win.

What's next?

None of these Superstars has a match officially announced for Extreme Rules next month, which means that a rivalry between them could be in the works if the company have nothing else.

