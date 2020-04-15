WWE News - Huge title match announced for NXT tonight

William Regal just announced the match on WWE The Bump

Matt Riddle will have to find a partner before the show tonight

Sripad

William Regal has announced that The Undisputed Era will be taking on Matt Riddle and a partner of his choosing for the NXT tag-titles tonight. The match was made official by the NXT General Manager on WWE's The Bump earlier today.

As one half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Pete Dunne is stuck in the UK and is unavailable to perform right now; Regal has asked him and Riddle to find a temporary partner. The General Manager also made it clear that the temporary partner will be the tag champion for the time being along with Riddle, and once Dunne is back, he will be drafted right back in.

The Undisputed Era are looking to regain their lost goals as only Adam Cole hold a title in the faction right now. All four members used to have titles around their waist at one point but Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly dropped the title to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners The BROserWeights – Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne.

As for Roderick Strong, his reign of 126 days as the NXT North American Champion ended just before the Royal Rumble when he lost to Keith Lee in the Black and Gold brand's go-home episode's main event.