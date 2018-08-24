WWE News: Huge Title Match Official For Hell In A Cell

Hell In A Cell is set to be one month earlier than usual

WWE officially announced on their website that AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship has been booked for Hell In A Cell. The bout hasn't been officially confirmed as a Hell In A Cell match, but it can be expected to become one during the build to the show.

It's the second match announced for the September pay-per-view that's set to happen on September 16th. The first bout was made official on SmackDown Live this past week when Brie Bella returned from retirement to help Daniel Bryan against The Miz & Maryse.

Subsequently, a mixed tag team match between the two couples was made official for the PPV. As for the WWE title feud, SmackDown Live has its most interesting main event feud this year. After a relatively lackluster build-up to SummerSlam, the match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe delivered and more.

The deeply personal feud and match saw Samoa Joe taunt Styles' wife and daughter at ringside, even telling the latter that he'd be her "new daddy". The provocation caused Styles to assault Joe with a steel chair and disqualify himself.

It was clear that the rivalry is far from over. Two nights later on SmackDown Live, Joe blindsided the WWE Champion and once again called out his wife.

While the match hasn't been confirmed as a Hell In A Cell match, it can definitely be expected to have the stipulation. There's been far more interest after the happenings at SummerSlam and it's seemingly gone from 1 to 100 in a matter of days.

It's going to be interesting to see how the build to Hell In A Cell match turns out to be. Do you see Samoa Joe becoming WWE Champion at Hell In A Cell? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

