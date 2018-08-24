Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Huge Title Match Official For Hell In A Cell

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.41K   //    24 Aug 2018, 23:30 IST


Ente
Hell In A Cell is set to be one month earlier than usual

WWE officially announced on their website that AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship has been booked for Hell In A Cell. The bout hasn't been officially confirmed as a Hell In A Cell match, but it can be expected to become one during the build to the show.

It's the second match announced for the September pay-per-view that's set to happen on September 16th. The first bout was made official on SmackDown Live this past week when Brie Bella returned from retirement to help Daniel Bryan against The Miz & Maryse.

Subsequently, a mixed tag team match between the two couples was made official for the PPV. As for the WWE title feud, SmackDown Live has its most interesting main event feud this year. After a relatively lackluster build-up to SummerSlam, the match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe delivered and more.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

The deeply personal feud and match saw Samoa Joe taunt Styles' wife and daughter at ringside, even telling the latter that he'd be her "new daddy". The provocation caused Styles to assault Joe with a steel chair and disqualify himself.


It was clear that the rivalry is far from over. Two nights later on SmackDown Live, Joe blindsided the WWE Champion and once again called out his wife.


While the match hasn't been confirmed as a Hell In A Cell match, it can definitely be expected to have the stipulation. There's been far more interest after the happenings at SummerSlam and it's seemingly gone from 1 to 100 in a matter of days.

It's going to be interesting to see how the build to Hell In A Cell match turns out to be. Do you see Samoa Joe becoming WWE Champion at Hell In A Cell? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

Send us news tips a fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE News: A superstar's return leads to the first...
RELATED STORY
5 Lesser Known Facts about Hell in a Cell match
RELATED STORY
3 Matches which must happen at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Violent Hell in a Cell Matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on Dean Ambrose match...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Roman Reigns' Hell in a Cell Opponent...
RELATED STORY
5 top Superstars who have never competed in a Hell in a...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Two huge matches for WWE Hell In A Cell...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking the road to Hell in a Cell for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us