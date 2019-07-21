WWE News: Huge title match made official for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff (Spoilers)

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 180 // 21 Jul 2019, 03:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff promises to be an outstanding show

What's the story?

At tonight's set of NXT UK tapings, another match was officially confirmed for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Cardiff event, as the Grizzled Young Veterans are now confirmed to defend their NXT UK Tag Team Titles at the show.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to signing with WWE in 2018, The Grizzled Young Veterans established themselves as one of the well-renowned tag teams in all of professional wrestling, mostly due to their work on the British Wrestling scene.

The Grizzled Young Vets are usually known for their work with PROGRESS Wrestling and are also former two-time tag-team champions there. At WrestleMania 34 Axxess, Grizzled Young Vets retained their PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Championships against Heavy Machinery.

At NXT UK's debut TakeOver show, TakeOver: Blackpool, the duo of James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated The Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) to become the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

The third official match for the upcoming NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff event has now been confirmed as per the latest set of NXT UK tapings in Plymouth. It has been confirmed the Grizzled Young Veterans will be defending their NXT UK Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat Match against Gallus and Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster.

The match was made official after Webster defeated Mark Coffey from Gallus, while Andrews defeated James Drake from Grizzled Young Veterans to qualify for the match. NXT UK GM Johnny Saint confirmed the same after all three teams ignited a wild brawl on the show.

Below is the updated card for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Walter vs Tyler (NXT UK Championship)

Toni Storm vs Kay Lee Ray (NXT UK Women's Championship)

Grizzled Young Veterans vs Gallus vs Andrews & Webster (NXT UK Tag Team Championship)

A wild brawl broke out between the three teams

What's next?

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff takes place on August 31 at the Motorpoint Arena.