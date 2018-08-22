WWE News: Huge Women's Championship rematch announced for next week's SmackDown

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.26K // 22 Aug 2018, 08:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Paige has given Carmella her contractual rematch

What's the story?

Carmella will be granted her rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship next week with a one-on-one match with Charlotte on SmackDown Live.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Carmella lost her Women's Championship to Charlotte at SummerSlam two days ago when she was part of a triple threat match with Lynch and Flair and this has since led to a personal rivalry between Becky Lynch and Charlotte, who end up brawling this week on SmackDown before the Women's locker room attempted to split the two women up.

Interestingly, Carmella wasn't part of this segment, since she was in the back waiting for Paige so that she could point out how unfair the match at SummerSlam was and that she wanted her rematch.

The heart of the matter

Carmella was granted her rematch for the Women's Championship by General Manager Paige, but rather than it being at Hell in a Cell, it will take place next week on SmackDown Live.

Since Lynch and Charlotte have a number of issues and it was Charlotte who instigated a brawl this week on SmackDown, logic dictates that this match will not end with a clean finish and interference is very likely. Since Hell in a Cell is just three weeks on Sunday, it would make sense to allow Becky Lynch and Charlotte to go one-on-one for the Championship instead.

What's next?

The SmackDOwn Women's Championship match will take place next week on SmackDown Live, but if Lynch does get involved in the match, could that give Carmella a disqualification victory and allow her to claim another match for that title in the future?

Do you think Carmella will win back her SmackDown Women's Championship next week on SmackDown Live? Have your say in the comments section below...

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com